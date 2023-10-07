Take a look inside one of Todmorden's most expensive properties, currently available on Rightmove
The property at Henshaw Woods, Todmorden boasts versatile accommodation, perfectly designed for modern living.
A living kitchen, ideal for culinary enthusiasts, is complemented by two additional reception rooms, providing ample space for relaxation and entertaining.
The bedrooms feature integral walk-in closets in all but the master bedroom, which boasts integrated wardrobes and a separate dressing room.
Two sets of bifold doors invite the beauty of the outdoors in. One set leads from the hallway to a charming courtyard, while the other opens up from the kitchen to a delightful garden.
There is a large raised sun deck with a glass balustrade and from this vantage point, you can revel in the panoramic rural views that stretch as far as the eye can see.
With excellent transport links, including a 25-minute train ride to Manchester and a 40-minute journey to Leeds, this property offers the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility.
This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £1,250,000 with Strike.