News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Take a look inside one of Todmorden's most expensive properties, currently available on Rightmove

Take a look inside this character property nestled within a private development of bespoke prestigious homes in Todmorden.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST

The property at Henshaw Woods, Todmorden boasts versatile accommodation, perfectly designed for modern living.

A living kitchen, ideal for culinary enthusiasts, is complemented by two additional reception rooms, providing ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

The bedrooms feature integral walk-in closets in all but the master bedroom, which boasts integrated wardrobes and a separate dressing room.

Two sets of bifold doors invite the beauty of the outdoors in. One set leads from the hallway to a charming courtyard, while the other opens up from the kitchen to a delightful garden.

There is a large raised sun deck with a glass balustrade and from this vantage point, you can revel in the panoramic rural views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

With excellent transport links, including a 25-minute train ride to Manchester and a 40-minute journey to Leeds, this property offers the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility.

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £1,250,000 with Strike.

The property is on the market for £1,250,000

1. Henshaw Woods, Todmorden

The property is on the market for £1,250,000 Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
The kitchen is ideal for culinary enthusiasts

2. Henshaw Woods, Todmorden

The kitchen is ideal for culinary enthusiasts Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
The kitchen is ideal for culinary enthusiasts

3. Henshaw Woods, Todmorden

The kitchen is ideal for culinary enthusiasts Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
The living kitchen is complemented by two additional reception rooms, providing ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

4. Henshaw Woods, Todmorden

The living kitchen is complemented by two additional reception rooms, providing ample space for relaxation and entertaining. Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:TodmordenRightmoveLeedsManchester