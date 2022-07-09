Take a look inside Sowerby Bridge's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

Dating from 1729, this property on Dean Lane is a splendid example of a Georgian gentleman’s residence retaining the grandeur and character of the period whilst providing modern comforts.

This Grade II Listed property boasts Yorkshire stone floors, shuttered windows, wide floorboards and even the original servant’s bells typical of the era. The home is set in extensive grounds of three acres and approached along a leafy driveway, via a pillared gateway, to a cobbled courtyard affording generous parking.

The property is currently utilised as a main house with a spacious cottage annexe but would easily convert back to one dwelling if so desired.

The main house features rooms of grand proportions including two elegant reception rooms, a spacious study, large dining kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, four double bedrooms, family bathroom and en-suite bathroom.

There is also a cottage that provides spacious three-bedroom accommodation including two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, bathroom with separate WC and ground floor cloakroom.

The grounds include level lawns, large vegetable garden and areas planted with mature shrubs and woodland affording shelter, privacy and an idyllic location to enjoy the outdoors.

This property on Dean Lane, Sowerby is on sale with V G Estate Agent for £950,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 757035.

