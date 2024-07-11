Take a look inside this Halifax property with four bedrooms and a "panic room" on the market for £400,000

The property features a modern kitchen, lounge/diner, downstairs WC, family bathroom, four bedrooms, basement/gym and a “panic room”.

The property offers ample on-street parking for three to four cars.

The large kitchen features a range of black gloss wall and base units, offering abundant storage space. It includes an integrated fridge-freezer, dishwasher, electric oven, and microwave, all neatly concealed.

A five-ring gas hob with a feature extractor fan sits atop the white granite countertops, which also house a sink with a draining area and a swan-neck brushed steel mixer tap.

The lounge/diner is a multi-level living space with a modern tiled floor and double-glazed windows, boasting an LED living flame fire as its centerpiece.

From here you can access the lower level and glass balcony, ideal for a home office.

Double French doors lead out to the balcony, offering views over Halifax.

Upstairs here is a family bathroom with a modern freestanding bath, walk-in shower, W/C, wash hand basin unit, and fully tiled floor and walls.

There is a concealed security room/panic room with access to the CCTV monitors as well as a basement/gym space that can be tailored to your needs.

www.yopa.co.uk

