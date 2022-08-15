Take these actions now to knock £1,500 off home energy bills

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with warnings that household bills will hit an estimated £4,200 a year in 2023, a spike in water bills to around £419 a year is also expected, as global climate change takes effect. Prolonged periods of hot weather and drought across the UK are taking a toll..

To make worthwhile savings in a short space of time, and ahead of the October price hike in energy, householders are advised, first and foremost, to replace an outdated boiler with a new, modern version.

Such a move can save an estimated £350 a year in energy bills….so well worth considering.

Considerable savings can be made through environmentally friendly changes to the home.

Installing cavity wall insulation will save a householder around £285 a year, while solar panels can reduce bills by an average £280.

Further actions to take swiftly include moving to a smart thermostat, which can help bring energy bills down by £200 a year, while loft insulation can save £181, and fitting double glazed windows throughout a property can knock £115 off annual bills.

The simple use of energy efficient light bulbs can save around £75 a year, and switching to low pressure or water saving taps can save another £25.

Property maintenance solution provider, Help me Fix, calculated that annual bills could be reduced by £1,500 with these few environmentally friendly upgrades to the home.

CEO Ettan Bazil said: “Households across the land are feeling the strain of rising bills and water shortages. As such, investing money in upgrading the energy efficiency of the home might not be at the forefront of most people’s minds.

“However, those who can afford these upgrades should seriously consider carrying them out sooner rather than later.

“Not only are there undeniable long-term financial benefits beyond this current cost of living crisis, but these changes are great for the environment which, as we can see from the recurrence of adverse periods of weather, is in desperate need of a helping hand.”