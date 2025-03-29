Unsurprisingly, the list of the most expensive neighbourhoods in which to live based on house prices is dominated by London - with homes in the Kensington Abingdon district of the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea selling for a whopping £2,787,500 on average.

But we’re looking at those places outside the capital with the highest average house prices, based on the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Below are the 13 neighbourhoods beyond the capital with the highest average house prices during the year ending in March 2024, the latest period for which a localised breakdown is available.

We’ve ranked them in ascending order, from cheapest, relatively speaking, to most expensive, with the average house price topping £1 million in seven of those 13 areas.

1 . Chalfont St Giles, Seer Green & Jordans - £927,500 The average price of a house in Chalfont St Giles, Seer Green & Jordans, Buckinghamshire, is £927,500 - making it the 13th most expensive place to live in England outside of London | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . South Ascot & Sunningdale - £934,625 The average price of a house in South Ascot & Sunningdale, in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, is £934,625 - making it the 12th most expensive place to live in England outside of London | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hinchley Wood & Weston Green - £958,000 The average price of a house in Hinchley Wood & Weston Green, Surrey, is £958,000 - making it the 11th most expensive place to live in England outside of London | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales