1 . Whitby

Whitby is the 17th best place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber, and the 165th best place across England and Wales as whole, according to Garrington's Best Places to Live 2025 guide. It ranks 93rd out of 1,447 places assessed for culture and heritage, 150th for house price, quality and value, 381st for natural environment, 630th for wellbeing, and 1,262nd for schools, employment and connectivity. The average price of a family home there is £388,706, with house prices having dropped by 11.26 per cent over the last 12 months. | National World Photo: Duncan Atkins