But West Yorkshire is one of the UK’s biggest property hotspots when it comes to semi-detached houses, which are rising in value faster than almost anywhere else.

The average price of a semi in one part of the region has soared by a staggering 62.8% in the space of a year, while many other neighbourhoods have seen annual price rises of 25% or more.

The two biggest risers are some of the area’s historically more deprived areas.

On the Canterbury estate in Bradford, the price of an average semi-detached house has increased from less than £100,000 in March 2024 to £160,000 in March 2025, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

In the Pellon West and Highroad Well neighbourhood of Halifax, Calderdale, the average price of a semi has shot up from £136,000 to £189,900 in the same period.

Prices have also soared in one of West Yorkshire’s most sought-after areas, Hebden Bridge, in the picturesque Upper Calder Valley.

It’s famous for its bohemian vibe, fantastic independent shops and breathtaking scenery, with Rochdale Canal running through the centre, and the lush countryside stretching out invitingly in all directions.

Hebden Bridge, which has been described as the ‘greatest town in Europe’, featured prominently in Sally Wainwright’s acclaimed drama Happy Valley and has a starring role once again in her latest TV show, Riot Women.

It boasts many pretty terraced homes, but anyone looking for something a bit bigger with more space for the family faces paying a premium, with the average semi-detached home there now costing a hefty £375,000.

Below are the nine areas of West Yorkshire where the average price of a semi-detached house rose by the biggest percentage between March 2024 and March 2025, the latest date for which local data is available, according to the Office for National Statistics. They are listed in reverse order.

If you’re interested in more property news, why not check out this list of the UK’s safest cities in which to live, based on the latest crime rates?

1 . Belle Isle North, Leeds The average price of a semi-detached house in the Belle Isle North neighbourhood of Leeds increased by 25.0% during the year to March 2025, from £160,000 to £199,950. That was the 9th biggest annual percentage increase in West Yorkshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Clayton, Bradford The average price of a semi-detached house in Clayton, Bradford, increased by 25.9% during the year to March 2025, from £158,000 to £199,000. That was the 8th biggest annual percentage increase in West Yorkshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Osmondthorpe and Neville Hill, Leeds The average price of a semi-detached house in Osmondthorpe and Neville Hill, Leeds, increased by 27.3% during the year to March 2025, from £147,625 to £188,000. That was the 7th biggest annual percentage increase in West Yorkshire. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales