Overhead view of Halifax and surrounding moors

Certain areas in and around the town have long proved themselves as desirable places to live, but others are now predicted to attract increasing interest from homebuyers.

Three areas considered to be the 'ones to watch' for people seeking a new home this year, have been revealed by a Halifax estate agency.

Branch manager at Ryder and Dutton Halifax, Rachel Abbott, said: “We have a great mix of suburbs and villages in Halifax, each with very different offerings and house prices.

This two-bedroom terraced home for sale for £95,000 in All Souls Terrace, Boothtown, Halifax, HX3 6DX, has a large garden and parking space, is in a great location with easy access to Halifax town centre, and is chain free. Call 01422 433849 for details.

"In recent years, more affluent boroughs like Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Rishworth, Ripponden and Ryburn have really been on an upward trajectory, favoured for their rural living, thriving independent communities and excellent schools.

“The good news is, as well as these popular areas, there are also more affordable, up and coming hotspots that are worth keeping your eye on.”

Rachel has revealed the three areas in Halifax where demand is seen to be rising, as the following;

Boothtown

This two-bedroom semi-detached property is for sale in Adgil Crescent, Southowram, Halifax, HX3 9SD, for £169,000. It has off road parking, a garage, lawned area to the front and private rear garden with a large lawn and patio seating area. Call 01422 433849 for details.

Boothtown falls within Town Ward, situated on the A647 road from Halifax to Bradford.

“We’re seeing demand rise in Boothtown because of its reasonable prices, range of good starter homes, great transport links and the fact that it’s within easy walking distance to the town centre,” said Rachel.

“TV drama Happy Valley has brought attention to this area of Halifax, and its proximity to Shibden Park and Hall is a big selling point.

“Properties have gone quickly here as the Haley Hill and Akroyden areas grow in popularity. Certainly, price hikes were seen prominently here during the pandemic, and it looks positive going forward.”

Properties in Boothtown had an average price of nearly £122,500 over the last year.

Southowram

While Southowram may not have reached the dizzying heights of Northowram house prices, it’s an area on the rise, according to Rachel.

“Like Boothtown, Southowram benefits from being a village set away from the town but with easy access,” she explained.

“It’s got a great variety of housing that appeals to most buyers, from two-bed terraces, to large four or five bedroom detached, so a lot of people come as first-time buyers and don’t leave.

“There’s a really nice community feel in Southowram, helped along by a great local school, Withinfields Primary School, which is central to the village.”

Properties in Southowram had an average price of nearly £194,000 over the last year.

Mount Tabor

This semi-rural village boasts idyllic views and miles of country walks from its doorstep. But that’s not all it’s got going for it, said Rachel.

“This is a great place for first time buyers to consider. It’s three miles from the town centre, has some good local amenities and housing stock, and the scenery is as impressive as some of the more affluent areas in Halifax, but with cheaper prices.

“Wainstalls School on Mount Tabor Road was also recently ranked in the Sunday Times schools guide for parents, which always boosts interest in an area.”