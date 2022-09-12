These 'green' touches could add 25 per cent to the value of your home

Solar panels are the best green investment for sellers, adding 25 per cent to the value of their homes.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 39 per cent of people feel that making green upgrades before selling is worthwhile, due to the added value to the property.

Second is insulation, as insulated homes sell for an additional 22 per cent when compared to similar homes without. Heat pumps added up to 10 per cent property value.

Three in four Brits are influenced by energy saving features when purchasing a property, with people willing to pay 24 per cent more for homes with EPC ratings of C or higher.

More than a third of buyers identified solar panels and triple glazing as being influential when purchasing a property.

It was shown that over 80 per cent of homeowners have already invested in energy saving technology, with insulation (60 per cent), thermostats and thermostatic radiator valves (44 per cent), and solar panels (34 per cent) all top choices.

Despite this, 14 per cent said they had not invested in energy saving measures, with almost half citing upfront costs as a deterrent.

A high 67 per cent of people say they’d ask to see the EPC rating prior to purchasing a property, and 35 per cent say they would be put off purchasing an older property due to concerns about its energy efficiency.

In parts of Yorkshire, listings that mention insulation added up to 40 per cent to the value of a two-bed terraced property. Triple glazing (19 per cent) and heat pumps (15 per cent) had a similar effect.

Meanwhile, a three-bed terrace property with solar panels installed could sell for 83 per cent more than similar properties in the area. Smart home technology like hive added a further 74 per cent to the price.

Listings that mention insulation added up to 52 per cent to the value of the property, in comparison to others locally.

On larger, four-bedroom semis, listings highlighting that insulation has been added to the property were for 46 per cent more than others. Listings that feature smart technology like hive added a further 22 per cent to value.

In four-bed detached properties, insulation was seen to add 19 per cent to value, while solar and hive each added 14 per cent, when compared with others.

Scott Cargill, UK CEO of Admiral Money said: “Our data shows that homes with solar panels installed are fetching 25 per cent more, on average, than similar properties in the same areas.

"Investing some savings or committing to a home improvement loan could benefit sellers greatly if you’re looking to sell in the short to medium term.

“Not all of us are in a position to invest in big-ticket green improvements, so our property experts are sharing the inside track on how to give your home the green appeal, regardless of budget.

Our research has shown green and energy saving improvements really do matter to buyers, so this should be top priority if you’re about to sell.”

Researcher Admiral Money partnered with property experts to give sound advice to sellers, on how to best add green appeal to homes:

Connie Simmonds, at Fine and Country, said: “The benefits of installing a smart meter and thermostat to allow the future homeowner to monitor and control their energy use ensures the home is heated efficiently. It’s a great way to show off your ‘green’ side.

“Don’t forget to put effort into the curb appeal of your home. Installing an electric charging point to attract eco-conscious buyers, or swapping out the PVC front door for one made from sustainable materials, could be beneficial.

Finally, houseplants are an affordable way to give your home a sustainable, green feel.”

Jonathan Rolande, a professional property buyer, said: “With the rising cost of fuel as well as concerns about the environment, a home’s green credentials are more important than ever.

"Before showing your property, consider the temperature – it should be around 20 degrees in each room. Be sure to clean windows to let in the maximum amount of natural light.

“If household bills are low, keep recent bills handy to show prospective buyers. Mention if you’ve installed insulation into the loft or walls.”

Property and garden experts, Tonya and Rea added: “The first thing to look at is your EPC (Energy Performance Certificate), which details the environmental impact of your home to give an idea of the running costs - an important aspect to buyers.

“The certificate also gives recommendations to improve the rating and reduce energy costs. You could make upgrades and show off an improved ep rating in your property listing.

“Replacing all lighting with energy efficient lightbulbs is worth considering. Investments like new wall, loft and floor insulation, double or triple glazing and boiler upgrades can give you a dramatically better score which could appeal to buyers.

“We also advise sellers to tidy up gardens. If you have an area of unused garden, why not create a vegetable patch? Make raised beds from old pieces of wood and fill with compost. You could also install a compost bin.”

Ben Wilson, managing partner at the Knight James Group said: “Adding a water-based underfloor heating system to your home is more efficient than conventional radiators, saves money and frees up floor space.