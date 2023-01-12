These six bungalows are all for sale across Calderdale

These six bungalows are all currently on the market, and range in style and price from £185,000 to £480,000.
Browse through the properties, as shown within the gallery below, and for more details on any individual bungalow visit www.rightmove.co.ukor contact relevant estate agents as listed.
1. Ramsden Wood Road, Todmorden, £480,000
The kitchen has fitted units, and a small island with built in oven, hob, and extractor canopy. From the dining room are patio doors to the garden.
For more details, call 01706 754949.
Photo: Face to Face estate agents
2. Ramsden Wood Road, Todmorden, £480,000
The spacious lounge has a natural stone fireplace and glazed gas fire. A further seating area is through an archway, For more details, call 01706 754949.
Photo: Face to Face estate agents
3. Charles Avenue, Halifax £185,000
View of the bungalow for sale, its accommodation comprising a kitchen, lounge and diner, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and outside there is driveway parking with gardens and a garage.
For sale with Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse, tel. 01484 711200.
Photo: Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse
4. Charles Avenue, Halifax £185,000
This two-bedroom detached bungalow has pleasant views across fields, with patio doors from its lounge to the rear enclosed garden with patio. The spacious lounge has a central feature fireplace A paved garden with planted flowers and shrubs is to the front of the property.
For sale with Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse, tel. 01484 711200.
Photo: Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse