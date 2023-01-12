News you can trust since 1853
This bungalow with garage, workshop and parking space, has a wrap-around garden. Its interior includes a hallway, kitchen and a lounge with a further seating area through an archway. From the dining room are patio doors to the garden. Two of three double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. With the main bathroom is a separate shower room, plus a utility room. In the garden are lawns, a patio, a stone well with running water, a pond and a summer house with veranda. There is off-road parking and a large garage with workshop, power and lighting. There is planning permission for a sun room, and a loft area. For details call Face to Face estate agents, Littleborough, tel. 01706 754949

These six bungalows are all for sale across Calderdale

These six bungalows are all currently on the market, and range in style and price from £185,000 to £480,000.

By Sally Burton
2 hours ago

Browse through the properties, as shown within the gallery below, and for more details on any individual bungalow visit www.rightmove.co.ukor contact relevant estate agents as listed.

1. Ramsden Wood Road, Todmorden, £480,000

The kitchen has fitted units, and a small island with built in oven, hob, and extractor canopy. From the dining room are patio doors to the garden. For more details, call 01706 754949.

Photo: Face to Face estate agents

2. Ramsden Wood Road, Todmorden, £480,000

The spacious lounge has a natural stone fireplace and glazed gas fire. A further seating area is through an archway, For more details, call 01706 754949.

Photo: Face to Face estate agents

3. Charles Avenue, Halifax £185,000

View of the bungalow for sale, its accommodation comprising a kitchen, lounge and diner, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and outside there is driveway parking with gardens and a garage. For sale with Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse, tel. 01484 711200.

Photo: Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse

4. Charles Avenue, Halifax £185,000

This two-bedroom detached bungalow has pleasant views across fields, with patio doors from its lounge to the rear enclosed garden with patio. The spacious lounge has a central feature fireplace A paved garden with planted flowers and shrubs is to the front of the property. For sale with Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse, tel. 01484 711200.

Photo: Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse

