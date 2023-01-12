These six bungalows are all for sale across Calderdale

4. Charles Avenue, Halifax £185,000

This two-bedroom detached bungalow has pleasant views across fields, with patio doors from its lounge to the rear enclosed garden with patio. The spacious lounge has a central feature fireplace A paved garden with planted flowers and shrubs is to the front of the property. For sale with Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse, tel. 01484 711200.

Photo: Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse