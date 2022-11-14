These three great properties for sale in Halifax are all ripe for refurbishment

Dirk Carr Farm, Bradford old Road, Claremont, is for sale priced £500,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents.

Within a semi-rural location, this property presents an opportunity to refurbish the existing farmhouse and cottage, to a one-off dream home.

Planning permission is granted to convert the barn and outbuildings to two more dwellings, and further information on this can be found via the Planning reference number 20/01115/FUL.

Four acres of grazing land is also available by separate negotiation.The farm's location is close to Halifax town centre and within easy reach of the M62, with public transport links to Manchester and Leeds.

Shibden Valley is not far away with its many walking routes and bridleways, the historic Shibden Hall and Lee Lane, known in cycling circles as the ‘Cote de Shibden Wall’ having formed part of the Tour de Yorkshire route.

For more information about the property call Charnock Bates estate agents on 01422 380100

A four-bedroom Edwardian end terrace house in Brooklands, Halifax, is for sale with SW Property, Hipperholme, who list it as “in need of modernisation”. It has an asking price of £230,000.

The stone fronted family home is found off Halifax Road, and close to the centre of Hipperholme.

With many original features, this property includes an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, with three first floor bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and the final bedroom above on the second floor.

There is off street parking for one car and an enclosed flagged garden to the rear.

To the front of the house is a small garden and pathway which leads to an open plan garden, rented from the railway for a yearly fee of £68.

For more details call SW Property on 01422 415776.

A four-bedroom home in Beverley Terrace, Halifax, is on the market with Reeds Rains for £110,000.

Set over three floors, this property near Halifax town centre is termed by the agents as "in need of refurbishment".

With a hallway, a lounge with feature fireplace, and a kitchen with diner that has fitted units and built-in cooker and hob on the ground floor, there is also access to a storage cellar.

On the first floor are three bedrooms that include two doubles with built in storage, and a bathroom with bath and overhead shower.

A double bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room is on the second floor

There's a front paved yard buffer, and a rear paved yard with a door to the lower ground floor.

This property is for sale via the modern method of auction and has no onward chain.

For more information call Reeds Rains estate agents on 01422 348989.

1. Dirk Carr Farm, Bradford Old Road, Claremont Hillside fields slope away from the farm buildings in their elevated location. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

2. Dirk Carr Farm, Bradford Old Road, Claremont Planning permission is granted to convert the barn and outbuildings to two more dwellings. Photo: Charnock Bates estate agents Photo Sales

3. Brooklands, Halifax To the front of this end terraced house is a small garden and pathway which leads to an open plan garden, rented from the railway for a yearly fee of £68. Photo: SW Property, Hipperholme Photo Sales

4. Brooklands, Halifax The kitchen with fitted units is open to a dining area. Photo: SW Property Photo Sales