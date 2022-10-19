This atmospheric 'Old Smithy' with gardens and paddock is for sale near Halifax

Some features are original among the leaded stone mullion windows and impressive fireplaces. Others such as timber beams and

a fireplace in the drawing room were transferred from an Elizabethan hall demolished some decades ago.

With established gardens, The Old Smithy also has a paddock of 1.66 acres.

A previously much loved home, the property has scope for careful modernisation and the opportunity for a new owner to make it their own.

An entrance hall and three reception rooms are on the ground floor; the drawing room has a stone inglenook fireplace and mullion windows, and within the sitting room is a solid fuel stove and stone fireplace. The dining room has a stone fireplace and a gas fire.

There's a breakfast kitchen with a gas stove, timber units, an integrated fridge and a roomy pantry.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, one with beams and an en suite bathroom and two with built-in storage. The family bathroom has a bath and a shower cubicle. An inner landing leads to a study.Attractive gardens have open rural views.

There is parking space in front of the property, and a side stone-flagged patio. The rear lawned garden has shrubs and ornamental hedges.The paddock is across the lane, with concrete footings for a stable block, and a ready water supply.A two-storey stone outbuilding still has the original Smithy’s fireplace.Situated within the village of Krumlin, The Old Smithy is also close to Barkisland, with its many amenities.

The Old Smithy, Bank Royd Lane, Krumlin, is open to offers over £600,000 with VG Estate Agent. Call 01422 822277.

