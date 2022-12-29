This beautifully updated home has a lovely location with country views

This detached home for sale in the tiny village of Triangle, and within walking distance of Sowerby Bridge, has a quiet location in a cul-de-sac from where it looks out over stunning countryside.

The four-bedroom property’s own gardens are landscaped and there is a detached garage with additional parking space for several vehicles.

The bright and spacious house that has been carefully updated has wide bay windows in both reception rooms, and a variety of features that include exposed brick fireplaces, cast iron radiators and picture rails.

A vestibule with tiled floor has doors to the fitted out utility room, and through to the entrance hall that has French doors out to the rear garden, and stairs rising up, with a lovely view through a landing window.

The living and dining kitchen has under floor heating to a stone tiled floor, with a window seat in the bay window within the living area. There's a rustic style, exposed brick fireplace and fitted grey shaker-style units with solid timber worktops. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and a Belling range cooker.

In the comfortable sitting room that has coving detail and a picture rail, is a large exposed brick chimney breast with a cosy multi-fuel stove within.

Four first floor bedrooms include two with original cast iron fireplaces and one with built-in wardrobes.

A three-piece house bathroom includes a large L-shaped bath with shower and screen, and there is built-in storage.Attractive gardens lie to both the front and rear of the house. The latter, with views out over open fields, has lawned areas, two paved terraces for sitting out in the warmer months, a greenhouse and a pond, with planted borders.

Hilthorpe, 5 Woodlands, Triangle HX6 3PD, is priced at £450,000 with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden, Sowerby.

Call 01422 822277 for more information.

