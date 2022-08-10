This Calderdale cottage for sale has a picture book location

It's a peaceful and picturesque spot in the sought after village of Luddenden.

Riverside Cottage has been carefully extended and is a light and welcoming home with some original windows, floors, beamed ceilings and fireplaces.

Bespoke joinery adds to its individual character.

The breakfast kitchen is actually a former stable with the original stone flagged floor, that, amazingly, has underfloor heating installed. With an island with breakfast bar, solid oak units and quartz worktops, is a dual fuel range cooker, an integrated dishwasher and an American fridge freezer.

Combined living and dining rooms once played host to weavers' looms, the dining room having plenty of space for a large number of guests. For those who like entertaining, there are sliding glass doors that open to a walled, Mediterranean style patio garden from which you can hear the sound of running water.

A Yorkshire stone fireplace with multi-fuel stove is a focal point of the beamed lounge, with oak flooring, and also on the ground floor is a stylish shower room with a double, walk-in, rainfall shower.

Three charming double bedrooms and a shower room are on the first floor, the main bedroom, with views, having built-in wardrobes, an original fireplace and exposed roof timbers. A window seat is a feature in another bedroom, while a third looks over the river and church, and has wardrobes too.

A plush, Victorian style bathroom has a deep, freestanding bath. A large separate shower room is across the landing.With the landscaped garden, and two patio areas with a wooded backdrop, is a paved courtyard, and a storage shed.

There is off-road parking on the front driveway.

Riverside Cottage, High Street, Luddenden, has a price tag of £530,000 and is for sale with EweMove. Call 01422 410211 for details.

