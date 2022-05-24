The Old Vicarage is a stunning property surrounded by countryside - a period home made modern and extremely comfortable, with a large, open plan kitchen and six bedrooms.

The Bronte sisters, Anne, Charlotte and Emily, with their brother Branwell, stayed at the house when visiting their great uncle, the Rev John Fennell of Stone Cross Church, in 1829. This was one of two recorded stays and occurred following the loss of their mother, Maria Bronte.

In one of her surviving letters, Charlotte, then aged 13, wrote about poor weather during their stay, but recorded their reading and lessons while there. Another visit took place in 1840 when they viewed the newly built church at Stone Cross.

A grand entrance and hall lead to the home’s kitchen with breakfast room, which is particularly light and spacious, with windows at each end. It features a sizeable island unit, and an Aga stove.

There’s a library, with bespoke cabinetry for the books, and a fireplace with stove. Then comes the living room, again with a stunning fireplace and stove, and original features such as a dado rail and cornicing.

A formal dining room, too, has a period fireplace. Further ground floor facilities include a handy utility room and cloakroom.

There’s a half landing from one of two staircases to the first floor, featuring a large window that overlooks the terraced garden.

Six bedrooms include two with en suite facilities, while the principal bedroom also has its own dressing room.

A main bathroom suite includes a bath and a separate shower.

With well established gardens to three sides of the property, there are several pleasant seating areas, and a newly created barbecue area outside the kitchen’s French doors, so ideal for entertaining.

The property has parking space along with a double garage, that has an inspection pit to one side.

Additional land is available to buy by separate negotiation.

Situated just one mile from the railway station and town centre of Todmorden, The Old Vicarage is also close to Hebden Bridge, and has scores of scenic walks and cycling routes on the doorstep.

The Old Vicarage, Cross Stone Road, Todmorden, is for sale priced £650,000 with Ryder and Dutton estate agents. Call 01422 433849 for further details.

