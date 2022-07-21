This character home has huge appeal - with its own stream and woodland

You can even walk to a Listed Inn that was once the haunt of Branwell Bronte, which reputedly hosted the first public library in one of its rooms.

The quirky Coach House has three bedrooms, and its lay out, with split mezzanine levels, is such that residents can adapt its space easily.

With around an acre of land, there’s a charming garden and patio area, and a decked balcony on which to sit and savour the surroundings.

There’s even a little tree house accessed by a small bridge.

Iron gates open to the driveway, with ample parking space available.

An entrance hall welcomes you inside, where there is a kitchen fitted with a full range of units and a gas fired AGA stove.

The dining and sun room has a feature fireplace with stove, with plenty of natural light, and a stable door out to the garden, while a large arched window is a focal point of the living room, that has in-built storage. There is also a ground floor w.c..

A versatile room on the first floor is joined by a double bedroom, the latter with a useful cupboard for storage.

The house bathroom’s four-piece suite includes a roll-top bath, and a separate shower enclosure.

On the second floor is another double bedroom that has a wardrobe and a velux window, and a third double bedroom on another mezzanine level is accessed by stairs, with storage and a velux window.

Close to the vibrant towns of Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge, and to Halifax with all its amenities, the property also has handy rail links for travel to Manchester or Leeds from the station at Mytholmroyd.

Luddenden and the area around it has featured in several television series, including the 1980s comedy In Loving Memory, and more recently, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.

Set in the heart of the village on High Street, The Coach House is for sale at a price of £575,000 with Peter David Properties, Halifax.

