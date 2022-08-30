This converted chapel has character and bags of potential

Once a small community church, that was converted to a house, this property comes with a great deal of character, and plenty of potential.

It is not a listed building, and carries planning permission for an added gable wing, to create a sizeable four bedroom home.

Among the property's period features are stone framed windows, a shaped entrance door in a stone doorway, and full height stone fireplaces with wood burners.

A pitched and beamed ceiling to the dining hall is another point of interest, along with an exposed stone wall, and an imposing stone fireplace housing a wood burner.

In the sitting room, again, the full height fireplace is a dominant feature, with its large hearth and wood burning stove.

The kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include an electric oven and four ring hob, and there's a conservatory with doors out to the gardens.

Three bedrooms include one with a stone framed window and beams to the ceiling. The bathroom has a white suite containing both bath and shower.

Gardens are lawned, with established trees and shrubs, to both front and rear. The rear garden has extensive views and is bordered by a conifer hedge. There is ample driveway parking.

Planning consent was granted in June 2021 for removal of the conservatory to build a gable fronted wing extension, and outline planning consent was granted on March 8 2022 under application reference 21/00619/OUT. Plans on the Calderdale planning portal show the type of extension which has been approved.

For sale with Boococks estate agents, Halifax, Northfield Gate Farm, Upper Lane, Northowram, Halifax, is priced at £475,000. Call 01422 386376 for further information.

