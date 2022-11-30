This fab semi comes with a rambling garden, great outbuildings and a loft 'den'

This property for sale above Todmorden has a fabulous garden that runs up to hillside woodland and is a great place for children to play.

The semi-detached house has more space than you might expect, with period character features, and for anyone wanting to work from home or pursue a particular hobby there are great facilities.

A garden studio, a garden shed, workshop and large barn all have potential for a variety of uses, with power connected to them all.

Northfield is one of several houses built in this scenic spot with views of the valley, in the early 1900s. Despite the rural and wooded surroundings, Todmorden town centre and the railway station are both within very easy reach.

A vestibule with w.c. off leads to the main hallway with original wood panelled doors, and a staircase leading up. An inner lobby takes you through to the breakfast kitchen, while giving access to the cellar and basement room with a stone sink.

Wood panelling, a ceiling cornice and picture rail are among features to be found in the sitting room, with its focal fireplace and gas fire. A wide bay window looks out over the valley.

Contemporary style vertical radiators are found throughout the building, including the stylish living and dining room with wooden flooring, a shelved recess, and a multi fuel stove within its feature fireplace.

Fitted modern units line the breakfast kitchen's walls, with integrated appliances that include a gas oven, an electric hob, a fridge freezer and a microwave. A door leads out to the gardens.

The house has loft space that is accessed by wooden steps from the first floor landing, and is partitioned to provide eaves storage and a carpeted 'den' that is currently a teen study and hangout, with Velux skylights. It is not officially classed as a bedroom but has a w.c., and wardrobe and extra storage space.

The views are exceptional from the master bedroom that has a period tiled fireplace and an original built-in wardrobe. Its en suite bathroom with painted wooden floorboards has a wood panelled bath, and a separate shower enclosure.

Looking over the gardens with a big bay window is a second bedroom with a modern en suite shower room.

A third bedroom with en suite shower room also has a walk-in wardrobe.

The house is double glazed throughout with gas central heating and solar panels for hot water.

To the front of the property is a compact terraced garden, with a gate to the lawned side garden. Here there is a paved patio area and planted beds and borders.

A further large garden plot with a variety of trees and a pond borders fields and woodland, with some fencing.

Along with the outbuildings that have power and light is a chicken coop and a log store.

There's a detached wooden garage and parking for several vehicles on the tarmac driveway.

The Hollins, Todmorden, is for sale priced at £495,000, with Claire Sheehan estate agents. Call 01422 842007 for more information.

