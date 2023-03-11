This four-bedroom family home with stunning gardens in the highly sought after village of Warley is up for sale

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this detached four-bedroom family home situated within the highly sought after village of Warley.

Set within mature, low maintenance, landscaped gardens backing onto open countryside with a drive to the front elevation providing off-street parking, the property boasts well planned accommodation set out over three floors, with four double bedrooms and multiple reception rooms.

The current owners have carried out extensive landscaping and re-modelling of the gardens, along with refurbishment of the internal accommodation throughout over the last few years.

This home requires an early inspection to be truly appreciated.

Internally the property briefly comprises; entrance hall, utility and garage to the ground floor; lounge, sitting room, WC and kitchen/dining area to the first floor; house bathroom and four bedrooms to the second floor, with the principal bedroom benefitting from an en suite shower room and dressing room.

Bradfives Lodge, Windle Royd Lane, Warley, is for sale with Charnock Bates at a guide price of £695,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01422 412600.

1 . Exterior Bradfives Lodge, Windle Royd Lane, Warley, is for sale with Charnock Bates at a guide price of £695,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen Bradfives Lodge, Windle Royd Lane, Warley, is for sale with Charnock Bates at a guide price of £695,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Bradfives Lodge, Windle Royd Lane, Warley, is for sale with Charnock Bates at a guide price of £695,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Bradfives Lodge, Windle Royd Lane, Warley, is for sale with Charnock Bates at a guide price of £695,000 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales