This individually styled home is in a great location for families

This home, situated in a residential area less than a mile from Brighouse town centre, is a unique property built 29 years ago, with a private rear garden, a garage, and plenty of parking space.

An entrance hall with staircase leading up has reclaimed antique solid wood maple flooring, which is a feature across most of the ground floor.

The hallway leads to rooms including a w.c. and a study or home office, that is fitted with an oak workstation and bookshelves.

The spacious lounge with dining room has full size windows admitting plenty of light, and a French door to the rear patio and garden. There's a living flame gas fire with granite hearth and decorative surround, and freestanding cast iron radiators.

A bright and spacious living and dining kitchen with integrated appliances has an internal door through to the double garage which has plumbing for a washing machine and tumble drier, with a wall mounted boiler.

Further from the first floor gallery landing is a sitting area lit by a feature window. Corridors either side lead to the bedrooms.

The master bedroom and two further doubles have fitted wardrobes, while the final bedroom has a big bay window as a feature.

Within the luxurious house bathroom is a Jacuzzi bath, a double quadrant shower cubicle and vanity units fitted with an oversized Roca sink. There is also electric underfloor heating.

A front block paved driveway has a side pathway to the enclosed rear garden with its shrubs, rockery, patio seating area and lawn. This home is well placed for schools, with several within walking distance.

Direct rail links are available from Brighouse to Leeds, Huddersfield, Manchester and London King's Cross, while the M62 motorway network is close at hand.

This home in Cawcliffe Road, Brighouse, is for sale at £550,000 with McField Residential. Call 01484 556030 for information.

