This is a beautiful period home with gardens in Hebden Bridge

The Grade ll listed detached house, dating back to 1705, is surprisingly spacious inside, with no less than five bedrooms.

It is stylishly rustic, with stone mullion windows and ceiling beams bearing testament to its age, with feature fireplaces and stone walls.

Modern luxuries such as underfloor heating at ground level, and full gas central heating, add comfort. Even a summer house and outhouse are double glazed, with light and electricity installed.

An entrance porch leads in to the house with its engineered wood flooring.

The Inglenook fireplace is a centrepiece in the lounge. There's a rear hallway, then the high spec breakfast kitchen and beamed dining area.

Fitted units and granite worktops are in the kitchen, with integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, double oven and induction hob. An island has a breakfast bar.

A utility room and w.c. are also on the ground floor.

Two wooden staircases lead up to where a split landing leads to the bedrooms and house bathroom.

The main double bedroom has an exposed stone wall and windows to three sides, while the en suite, also with a stone wall, has a walk-in shower.

All bedrooms have exceptional space, with one used currently as a study. The tiled family bathroom features a free standing bath tub.

The loft has lighting installed.

A large walled garden by the canal has a lawn, patios and a planted section, with the summer house.

To the front of the property is plenty of parking space.

This home in Stubbing Square, Hebden Bridge, is for sale with Reeds Rains priced £750,000. Call 01422 843988 for more information.

