This one-off Yorkshire cottage has an oak tree inside - take a look

A unique three bedroom cottage, with a reclaimed oak tree as a striking centre piece to the home, has come to market at £425,000.

Considerable thought and effort has fashioned the design of the quirky, extended cottage in Thornton Bridge near Helperby, North Yorkshire.

Its kitchen features handmade units, using timbers from the original property.

The strategic oak tree, sourced as fallen wood, was carefully sanded and oiled, prior to being placed at the core of the cottage interior.

Harriet Naish-Bain, property agent at GSC Grays said: “The current owners sourced the tree and have cleverly created a ‘Grand Designs’ feel

in the cottage with the tree at its centre along with a locally made, bespoke, wrought iron staircase.

"It really does set this property apart.”

With sympathetic décor throughout, a solid fuel central heating system, and heritage-style double glazing, the property has warmth and a charm all of its own.

It comes with a stunning landscaped garden and views out over the fields that surround the cottage.

An entrance porch opens to a sitting room with a feature fireplace and inset wood burning stove, which provides the heating and hot

water.

In the kitchen are Velux roof lights, and a window overlooking the beautiful garden.

The oak tree with the wrought iron staircase lead to the first floor landing, with the main bedroom to the front, and two windows that have exceptional views over open countryside and the river beyond.

The rear garden benefits from clever planting and a lovely sunken seating area, with a paved patio to the rear of the kitchen.

The property is just a short drive from the pretty, historical village of Helperby, equidistant between Boroughbridge and Easingwold.

There’s a nearby park and ride to York, and the A1 motorway is a 10-minute drive.

1 Thornton Manor Cottages is currently on the market with GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge office, with a guide price of £425,000.

Tel: 01423 590500 for more information.

1 . 1 Thornton Manor Cottages, Thornton Bridge A front view of the attractive cottage exterior. Photo: GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge Photo Sales

2 . 1 Thornton Manor Cottages The oak tree, intertwined with the wrought iron staircase, reaches above the landing. Photo: GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge Photo Sales

3 . 1 Thornton Manor Cottages, Thornton Bridge The cottage has an attractive lawned garden with deep planted borders. Photo: GSC Grays’ Boroughbridge Photo Sales