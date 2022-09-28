This stunning place comes with a cottage, fabulous equestrian facilities and 10 acres.
Available to buy for just the second time in 70 years, Victoria Cottage is a four bedroom home with a one bedroom cottage, and equestrian facilities including stables, a floodlit arena and paddocks.
With 10 acres of grounds, the original property in this location, between Barkisland and Stainland, was built in 1844.
The farmhouse interior includes a large kitchen and breakfast room with Yorkshire stone flagged floor and bespoke oak units with granite worktops and Neff appliances.
There's a wood burning stove, and a glass roof. A main living space adjoins, and there's another sitting room with an arched window, and French doors.
A utility area, cloakroom and dry cellar add to facilities.
An oak staircase leads upstairs, where the principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Three further bedrooms are doubles, and the bathroom has a freestanding bath.
The self contained cottage comprises a kitchen with living room, a double bedroom and a shower room.
An Indian stone patio area by Victoria Cottage hosts a Hotspring hot tub, and a stone barbecue. Next to it is a childrens’ play area with artificial grass.
Steps lead down to a garden with dry stone walling, and a lawn with trees, a pond, and a duck hut.
Full equestrian facilities include four stables and a tack room, a hot water horse shower, and a living wall. A viewing area overlooks the floodlit arena with mirrors and an all-weather surface.
Mostly level paddocks have a natural water supply, and a sand bridleway is immediately accessible.Security cameras and automatic flood lighting are installed.
The property has a gated driveway, and a Paragon Oak double garage with electric doors, automatic lighting, power and water.
Victoria Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Halifax, is priced at £1,600,000, with Fine and Country. Call 01422419890 for details.