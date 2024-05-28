This stunning property with pool presents an exceptional opportunity

From the spacious entrance hall with staircase up are ground floor rooms, including a cloakroom with w.c..

Reception rooms include a double aspect living room, leading to a sitting room with feature fireplace and gas fire, and the dining room.

The roomy breakfast kitchen has fitted units, with integrated appliances that include an electric oven and microwave, and a dishwasher. A door leads outside.

A study or home office has access to the indoor pool and conservatory, that is fitted with integrated lighting, easy access steps and an electric pool cover. Natural light floods in through windows to front and rear, and there are two changing rooms, each with with a w.c., shower cubicle and wash basin.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, with a main bedroom having its own luxury en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

There are two further double bedrooms and a single, with a shower room and w.c.

A self contained annexe lies behind the property, with a modern fitted kitchen, a living room – currently used as the bedroom, a study and shower room.

The driveway provides parking space for multiple cars, and leads to the double garage with electric door.

With a stunning rear lawned garden, is a patio area that's ideal for entertaining, and is something of a sun trap.

​This home in Victoria Road, Elland, ​is for sale at a price of £695,000, with Peter David Properties, Brighouse, tel. 01484 719191.

