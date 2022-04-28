The country style kitchen flows through to the dining room. White units with granite work surfaces combine with integrated appliances, from a Rangemaster cooker with six ring gas hob to a dishwasher and fridge freezer. Doors lead out to a patio area.

Within the dining space are more solid wood units, and an oak wood floor. A window seat is a lovely feature, along with a reclaimed brick fireplace with wood mantel.

There's an entrance porch and hallway, and a useful cellar.

A dual aspect living room floods with light from two windows, and with a gas stove within a stone fireplace it’s another perfect room for entertaining.

From the beamed first floor landing is access to the bedrooms and loft. An original beamed ceiling adds character to the master bedroom, with built-in wardrobes and a cast iron fireplace.

Two further double bedrooms are joined by a single, used currently as an office.

The modern bathroom with Velux windows has a bath and a shower cubicle, with a wash basin and vanity unit surround.

A front drive has parking for two cars, with a single garage that has power and lighting. Private gardens include a lawn and shrubs, with the dining patio, and an outside w.c..

This home in Syke Lane, Lightcliffe, is for sale with Peter David Properties, at £535,000. Call 01484 719191.

1. Open plan kitchen and dining Bright and cheerful interior space with the kitchen through to dining area. Photo Sales

2. Space to relax.... A focal fireplace, beamed ceiling and comfortable seating in this open plan family area. Photo Sales

3. A spaciuos living room The comfortable lounge with stone fireplace and stove as a central feature. Photo Sales

4. Bedroom with exposed ceiling beams A stylish and spacious bedroom with good natural light. Photo Sales