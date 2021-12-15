This super stylish penthouse apartment within a former mill near Halifax is for sale

Spanning the whole upper floor of the former mill, it is one of four apartments, and has three double bedrooms.

The building dates back to 1811 as one of several mills that characterised the area around Stainland village, with surrounding countryside, but also now with close links to the main motorway network via the M62.

Interior character features include exposed roof timbers and stonework, with large Venetian style, arched windows.

A communal entrance has stairs to the second floor, then to the apartment with a lobby and staircase leading to an entrance hall.

There is a large and comfortable living and dining room, that like most areas within the apartment, benefits from abundant natural light.

The modern fitted kitchen has integrated appliances, while the master bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

Two further double bedrooms are served by the main bathroom.

There is a designated parking space within the building’s car park.

Offers around £205,000 are invited for The Penthouse, 9 Town Ing Mills, Stainland HX4 9EF by Halifax estate agents Simon Blyth.

Call 01422 417000 for further information.

1. Interior style and space The expansive living and dining area with part exposed stone walls. Photo Sales

2. The apartment's attractive hallway Rooms lead off the hallway, that also has an impressive amount of space. Photo Sales

3. A modern and well equipped kitchen The kitchen includes integral appliances and has ample storage with its fitted units. Photo Sales

4. The main bathroom within the apartment This bathroom suite includes a deep bath with overhead shower unit. Photo Sales