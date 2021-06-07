This unique, centuries old Calderdale property made into a stunning home is for sale

The frontage of Anderton Fold

Converted to a dwelling in the 1970s, the property has a charming garden and two to three bedrooms.

With a tiled floor entrance hallway, there is solid oak flooring with ceiling timber beams and the original timber frame throughout the roomy open plan lounge and diner, that features an original stone fireplace with a Jotul wood burning stove. Natural light floods through mullion windows.

Within the spacious kitchen with its gas fired Aga, are custom made units with granite worktops. A porch and patio garden is accessed though a solid, hand made oak door.

The quaint and appealing interior of the property

The ground floor bathroom has a large shower unit and electric under floor heating.

A gallery landing with oak flooring, balustrade and original timber frame takes you to the master bedroom with original ceiling beams, that has an en suite facility and fitted wardrobes. A second double bedroom has solid oak flooring, and the remaining room is accessed by a four foot door beneath the main timber frame.

There is an appealing raised cottage garden, with a stone flagged patio, and a passage way with parking space, that leads to a rear courtyard.

Anderton Fold is for sale with Hamilton Bower estate agents, Northowram, with offers invited over £350,000.

Comfort and style with the beamed interior

A stunning fireplace as a focal point within the room

A cosy, but still spacious character bedroom

The dining kitchen with fitted units