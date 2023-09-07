To let: Space is available to let in Grade II listed Hebden Bridge Station

Watch more videos on Shots!

Hebden Bridge Station is being marketed by Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) for a Grade II listed premises situated within the main station building.

It covers two floors of space with potential to be split into two separate units. An outside yard area is also included within the premises.

Space is available to let in Grade II listed Hebden Bridge Station

The station is located in Hebden Bridge, part of the Calder Valley Line from York and Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Preston.

Other local occupiers include TLC Travel Limited and a local café retailer.

Northern Rail have made investments to transform the space into a lettable condition, with flexible terms offered for potential tenants seeking out the space.