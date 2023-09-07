To let: Space is available to let in Grade II listed Hebden Bridge Station
Hebden Bridge Station is being marketed by Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) for a Grade II listed premises situated within the main station building.
It covers two floors of space with potential to be split into two separate units. An outside yard area is also included within the premises.
The station is located in Hebden Bridge, part of the Calder Valley Line from York and Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Preston.
Other local occupiers include TLC Travel Limited and a local café retailer.
Northern Rail have made investments to transform the space into a lettable condition, with flexible terms offered for potential tenants seeking out the space.
Oscar Pickering, Graduate Surveyor at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Hebden Bridge Station is a cross roads for travel across the North of England, the newly refurbished unit provides massive amounts of retail potential and we are very excited to welcome any prospective occupiers.”