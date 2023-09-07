News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

To let: Space is available to let in Grade II listed Hebden Bridge Station

A space in a Calderdale station has become available to let.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hebden Bridge Station is being marketed by Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) for a Grade II listed premises situated within the main station building.

Read More
HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 42 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 20...

It covers two floors of space with potential to be split into two separate units. An outside yard area is also included within the premises.

Space is available to let in Grade II listed Hebden Bridge StationSpace is available to let in Grade II listed Hebden Bridge Station
Space is available to let in Grade II listed Hebden Bridge Station
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The station is located in Hebden Bridge, part of the Calder Valley Line from York and Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Preston.

Other local occupiers include TLC Travel Limited and a local café retailer.

Northern Rail have made investments to transform the space into a lettable condition, with flexible terms offered for potential tenants seeking out the space.

Oscar Pickering, Graduate Surveyor at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Hebden Bridge Station is a cross roads for travel across the North of England, the newly refurbished unit provides massive amounts of retail potential and we are very excited to welcome any prospective occupiers.”