Todmorden - Idyllic three-bedroom mews style property with use of its' very own boating lake!

Imaginatively converted, yet modern spacious residence offered for sale with use of its’ very own boating lake! For the asking price: £330,000.
Forming part of a development of five beautifully appointed residences, 2 Tower View comprises of a versatile & well planned 3-bedroom mews style home spread over three levels.
Located in arguably one of Calderdale’s finest hilltop hamlet location of Lumbutts located with close proximity to two Leeds / Manchester railway stations.
The well cared for living accommodation with under floor heating briefly comprises:
Ground Floor: Entrance lobby with cloak cupboard opening to the flexible Master Bedroom suite with dressing area & 3-piece En-suite facility.
First Floor: Landing opening into the very well-proportioned Dining kitchen with larder off, & very pleasant sitting room with double patio doors opening into the private & enclosed patio garden with a southerly aspect.
Second Floor:
Second landing opening into the two very well-proportioned double bedrooms with tasteful décor and separate house bathroom and with shower over bath.
Externally:
This is where the property comes into it’s own and sets it apart. Incorporating the private & enclosed patio garden to rear, delightful communal, managed gardens to front together with parking for two vehicles.
The property co-owns the former mill pond to rear with grounds forming a truly amazing back drop to the mill tower. A truly unique wildlife paradise the owners enjoying a day boating together with fishing rights, where else would one honestly be after a hectic week at work.
