This two bedroom cottage-style property on Dewsbury Road, Elland is on the market for £250,000 with Yopa.

The property benefits from a living room, kitchen diner, two bedrooms, bathroom and a terrace.

The kitchen diner features a beamed ceiling, a modern range of base and wall cupboards and granite worktops.

The living room benefits from views over the valley and French doors which open onto the side garden.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a family bathroom.

Outside there is an iron gate which leads to the stone flagged pathway. To the side through a feature wrought iron gate is a further stone flagged area.

For more information on the property visit www.yopa.co.uk

1 . For sale Two bedroom cottage-style property in Elland for sale with beautiful views over Calderdale Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . For sale This two bedroom cottage-style property on Dewsbury Road, Elland is on the market for £250,000 with Yopa. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . For sale The property benefits from a living room, kitchen diner, two bedrooms, bathroom and a terrace. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . For sale Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a family bathroom. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales