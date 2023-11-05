News you can trust since 1853
Two bedroom cottage-style property in Elland for sale with beautiful views over Calderdale

This two bedroom cottage-style property on Dewsbury Road, Elland is on the market for £250,000 with Yopa.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

The property benefits from a living room, kitchen diner, two bedrooms, bathroom and a terrace.

The kitchen diner features a beamed ceiling, a modern range of base and wall cupboards and granite worktops.

The living room benefits from views over the valley and French doors which open onto the side garden.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a family bathroom.

Outside there is an iron gate which leads to the stone flagged pathway. To the side through a feature wrought iron gate is a further stone flagged area.

For more information on the property visit www.yopa.co.uk

