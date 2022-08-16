View this stunning Halifax home with gate to parkland, and an annexe

The Beeches' plot, set back from Leeds Road, is right next to The Stray park in the sought after residential area of Lightcliffe.

An airy, welcoming entrance hall hosts the staircase to the first floor, with its oak and glass balustrade. There's a walk-in cloakroom and a ground floor w.c..

A contemporary style fireplace with electric fire is a showpiece in the lounge, which looks out over The Stray, and adjoins the conservatory, which has French doors out to the gardens.

In the large and open, modern dining kitchen is a central island with breakfast bar, and a range of integrated appliances that include two electric ovens, a dishwasher and fridge freezer. Fitted units have grey gloss fronts, and worktops have glass splashbacks.

There's a lovely view of parkland, and French doors open to a seating area of timber decking. Double doors lead to the comfortable lounge, and added ground floor rooms include a study and a utility room with fitted units and washing machine.

Two of the four bedrooms on the first floor have corner windows with views of The Stray. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a fully tiled en suite shower room with twin wash basins and a large walk-in shower cubicle with rainforest shower head. A second bedroom has a dressing room, and access to a Jack and Jill en suite bathroom, shared with bedroom three.

A fourth bedroom with en suite shower room has fitted cupboards, and as with all the rooms, a Velux roof light, ceiling spotlights and wall wiring for a television.

The gallery landing also offers sizeable storage, and a picture window overlooking The Stray.

A one bedroom annexe with the property has a ground floor lobby with access to the first floor, and to the two garages.

There's a fitted wardrobe on the landing, then a lounge, and the kitchen with black gloss units, wooden worktops, a four ring electric hob, and a built-in electric oven.

The bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and a tiled bathroom includes a bath and large walk-in shower cubicle with rainforest shower head.

To the front of the house is a pleasant area of timber decking that is accessed from the dining kitchen, with parking space and two garages with remote control doors, light and power.

The house also has an enclosed, lawned and private garden with pathways and flower beds. A gate to The Stray park is in the corner.

The Beeches, Leeds Road, Halifax, has a £900,000 price tag. Contact Daniel and Hirst, Brighouse, on 01484 711200 for more information.

1. An impressive entrance hallway The staircase with oak and glass balustrade leads up to a gallery landing from the hallway.

2. High spec kitchen with diner The stylish, open plan kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar.

3. A relaxing space with garden views The conservatory has French doors that lead out to the garden.

4. A decked seating area Lovely views from this sun spot terrace.