Walker Singleton acquires Brighouse estate agency Daniel & Hirst as part of West Yorkshire expansion strategy

The deal, which was for an undisclosed sum, sees Walker Singleton grow its residential estate agency and property management portfolio within the Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford areas.

Walker Singleton now has around 750 properties under management and 180 homes for sale, all mainly located within the Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford areas.

The firm has offices in Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford and employs 50 people, of which 17 work within its residential estate agency team.

From left, Walker Singleton's Ben Waites with Daniel & Hirst's Michael Hirst and Neil Daniel. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Daniel & Hirst will continue to trade under its name until the first quarter of next year when Walker Singleton will launch a new singular residential estate agency brand that will encapsulate both offers.

The estate agency’s offices on Commercial Street in Brighouse will be rebranded as part of that announcement.

Waker Singleton’s premium estate agency brand, Charnock Bates, which specialises in the sale of fine, country and period homes across West Yorkshire, will remain unchanged.

Commenting on the deal, Walker Singleton director, Ben Waites, said: “Daniel & Hirst has an excellent reputation throughout Brighouse and its surrounding areas having been established in the town for more than 30 years.

“The acquisition increases our property portfolio but, as importantly, gives us an immediate local presence and experience in the Brighouse residential market which has proven to perform well over time.

“The deal also represents the continued implementation of our strategic plan to grow our footprint throughout the Yorkshire region. Our new estate agency brand incorporating both businesses, which launches early next year, will provide us with the platform for even further growth.”

Founded in 1889, Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.

Daniel & Hirst founder, Michael Hirst, who will remain with the business, said: “Becoming part of Walker Singleton provides the Daniel & Hirst team with the opportunity to play our part in the creation of a new and ambitious estate agency brand.

