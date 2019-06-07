Looking back at Halifax Charity Gala in years gone by

Looking back at Halifax Charity Gala in years gone by - spot anyone you know?

As Halifax Charity Gala takes place in the town this weekend, we take a step back in time to events over the last few years. Can you spot anyone you know?

Enjoying ice creams at Halifax Charity Gala back in 2002

Crowds lined the streets to watch the procession pass in 2002

Having fun back in 2002 at Halifax Gala
Back in 2002, this excited group paid tribute to the Queen's Golden Jubilee in the Halifax Gala procession

