With approval from the Brighouse Town Deal Board and Calderdale Council, and the go ahead now given by government, planning is well underway on how to turn the vision of the Deal into reality, benefitting the town’s residents, shoppers, visitors, retailers and businesses as quickly as possible.

As anyone who visited the town centre before Christmas will know, with the many coloured markings on the ground, there has already been extensive work taking place to survey what is under the pavements and roads, a vital part of ensuring every detail is known for the projects to be properly planned and delivered with the least amount of disruption.

Now this information has been gathered, the design team appointed to develop and deliver the Brighouse Deal is using these findings, the responses from key groups who have given their views and those directly impacted by the changes – such as market stallholders – to develop full and extensive plans.

2023 is set to be all about developing the details of the £19.1 million investment into the town through the Brighouse Deal

Once developed, these will be shared with people and businesses across the town and then planning approvals will be submitted. Delivery of some of the projects is scheduled to start later this year, including investigations to check the market foundations, with projects having to be completed by March 2026.

The £19.1 million Brighouse Deal investment from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will be used to:

Improve the public realm and encourage active lifestyles through the Brighouse Welcome scheme Develop the Canalside & Thornton Square into event and community spaces for all Enhance the Brighouse Retail & Leisure offer by prioritising people and encouraging visits and spending across the town centre Build a new, revitalised Open Market with fixed and pop-up stalls and improved facilities Put high-tech manufacturing and skills at the heart of the town’s future through the Industry 4.0 & Skills project.

David Whitehead, co-chair of The Brighouse Deal, said: “After a busy 2022, we are starting what promises to be another busy year with excitement about what the £19.1 million investment will bring to Brighouse, but also realism that it is not going to happen overnight and that we want to get this one-off opportunity right for the whole town.

David Whitehead, co-chair of The Brighouse Deal

“Over the next few months, we look forward to being able to share more detailed plans about the projects that make up the Deal. If you sign up via our website at www.brighousedeal.co.uk/signup you will always be the first to know what is happening and how you can get involved.”

