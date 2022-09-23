Calderdale organisations come together to help support residents throughout the cost-of-living crisis

Calderdale Council, as part of the borough’s Anti-Poverty Partnership, hosted the Fuel Your Knowledge event at the Shay Stadium on Thursday 22 September. The event welcomed over 200 people from across health, voluntary, banking and education sectors to hear more about how working together can support those affected by the rising cost of living.

The Council has a longstanding commitment to work in partnership with statutory and voluntary sector partners to support the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

The event included the launch of the Fuel Your Knowledge campaign, which signposts residents to the support available in Calderdale for extra help during the cost-of-living crisis, from advice on benefits and building skills, to help with housing, energy efficiency, food and money management. More information is available at www.calderdale.gov.uk/mwic

Marketplace demonstrations. Picture: Calderdale Council

Attendees at the event were welcomed by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Jenny Lynn, who spoke about the scale of challenges currently faced by residents and the importance of collaboration.

Further presentations from Council officers and the voluntary sector covered topics including affordable warmth, food support, budgeting skills and digital inclusion. The event also included a marketplace with activity zones on food, fuel and money/digital access, where people could find out more about key projects, schemes and services.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “We know that it’s a tough time for everyone and people are understandably worried about their finances and their wellbeing. Along with our partners, we want to offer as much support as possible to help residents through the cost-of-living crisis; ensuring that everyone is able to claim the help to which they’re entitled and offering advice to help money go further.

“The Fuel Your Knowledge event was an opportunity for organisations to come together and share insight and information about the stark reality of the challenges faced and how, by working together, we can best support local people.

Presentations and marketplace activities at the Fuel Your Knowledge event. Councillor Jenny Lynn