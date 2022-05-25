Calderdale residents urged to check eligibility for extra support

Pension Credit is extra money to help with the cost of living. People may be eligible even if they have other income, savings or assets.

It’s estimated that around a third of eligible Calderdale pensioners do not currently claim Pension Credits. This means that around 2400 people in the borough are not receiving the benefits to which they’re entitled. Calderdale Council is encouraging all those aged 66 and over, or their family members, to check their eligibility.

There are many extra entitlements that come with receiving Pension Credit. These include free NHS dental treatment and check-ups, free sight tests, vouchers for glasses and contact lenses, help with travel costs to and from hospital, Cold Weather Payments and a free TV licence. So even if you are only entitled to a small pension credit, the additional benefits are worth having.

To find out more and to check availability, visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit. Residents can also call 01422 288005 if they require extra help with the process.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions estimate that there’s around £6.8million in unclaimed Pension Credits in Calderdale each year. We want to ensure this money is claimed, so encourage everyone of State Pension age to check their eligibility.

“We know that the ongoing increase in the cost of living is having a major impact on many residents and this extra support could really be of help to those struggling financially. The additional entitlements that come with claiming Pension Credits would also be of benefit and help ease the financial burden many are facing at this time.”

For more information and useful links to further advice about claiming benefits, visit https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/community-and-living/money-and-wellbeing-calderdale/are-you-claiming-your-pension-credit