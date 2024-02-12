Calderdale's 13 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Pellon, Central Halifax and Elland

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Calderdale with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Calderdale down into 27 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Pellon East The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Pellon East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 26,500. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Ovenden East In Ovenden East, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 31,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Mixenden In Mixenden, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 31,600. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales