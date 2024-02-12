News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale's 13 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Pellon, Central Halifax and Elland

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some parts of Calderdale could be feeling the pinch far more.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Feb 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 15:27 GMT

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Calderdale with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Calderdale down into 27 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Pellon East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 26,500.

1. Pellon East

The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Pellon East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 26,500.

In Ovenden East, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 31,000.

2. Ovenden East

In Ovenden East, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 31,000.

In Mixenden, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 31,600.

3. Mixenden

In Mixenden, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 31,600.

In King Cross, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 32,300.

4. King Cross

In King Cross, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 32,300.

