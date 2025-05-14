Cheers to charity! Local brewery joins Overgate Hospice to launch Big Build Blonde Beer.

Overgate Hospice is raising a glass to a new partnership with Halifax-based brewery, Darkland Indie Brew Co, who are backing the Big Build Appeal in a refreshing way. In collaboration with the Hospice, Darkland have created a special Big Build Blonde cask ale, which will be available in independent pubs and clubs across Calderdale from the end of May. For every pint sold, 50p will be donated directly to the Big Build Appeal, with the ambitious target to raise an incredible £10,000 for the new hospice building.

The new brew will officially launch on Saturday 24th May at Darkland’s 5th Birthday Bash, taking place at their brewery in Ladyship Business Park, Mill Lane, Halifax. From 2pm, visitors can enjoy a lively celebration with live music, delicious street food, a spritzer bar, and plenty of birthday cheer — all with free entry.

Suzanne Benn, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with Darkland Indie Brew Co on this exciting new collaboration. Not only does it support our Big Build Appeal, but it also brings local pubs and their patrons together in a fun and meaningful way. Every pint poured will help us build a new hospice for Calderdale — one that will serve local people for generations to come.”

Independent pubs and clubs who would like to stock the Big Build Blonde and support the appeal are encouraged to contact the brewery directly by calling Joe on 07714 344723 or Ian on 07870 686955, or by emailing [email protected].

The Big Build Appeal is Overgate’s most ambitious fundraising campaign yet, aiming to raise £12.5 million to build a new, state-of-the-art hospice for the people of Calderdale. Find out more at www.overgatehospice.org.uk.