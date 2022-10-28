As well as households, the cost of living crisis is affecting councils who are also dealing with higher inflation and facing higher energy bills.

This has led to some local authorities considering whether they might have to scale back festive lighting or even cancel it altogether, with a council in Devon reportedly looking likely to be without any lights at all this Christmas.

But Calderdale Council will providing festive lights as usual across the borough, insisted Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Christmas lights in Market Street, Halifax, in 2021

“As usual, we are planning to provide Christmas lights and decorations across Calderdale this winter, to bring some festive cheer to our towns and villages,” she said.

Another senior councillor however admitted the authority could not totally rule out reducing opening hours at public buildings due to increasing energy bills.

Calderdale Council Cabinet member Coun Jenny Lynn said there were no plans to reduce hours at the moment but the situation would have to remain under review.

Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) raised the issue at a full meeting of Calderdale Council.



He said: “There are dire warnings that half of public facilities could have to close this winter because of energy costs.”

Coun Baker asked Cabinet members whether any of Calderdale’s leisure centres would be at risk and what help, if any, local government had received from national government.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Lynn said a six month support package made available by the Government to those on non-domestic contracts would cut energy bills a by around half.

The council understood this would be available to public sector organisations, like the council and its leisure centres, she said.

Concerns have been raised about rising energy costs and if opening hours for public buildings in Calderdale may have to be reduced to save on power bills. Photo by Tolga Akmen/Getty Images.

“At this point were are not proposing any reduction in our operating hours, however we will be reviewing this in light of our medium term financial strategy.

“At the moment no plans are in place to reduce opening hours but we are certainly going to have to keep it under review,” said Coun Lynn (Lab, Park).

It was a worrying time for everybody who was involved in high energy use, she added.