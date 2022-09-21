It could be worse – it would be nearer £3 million extra but energy-saving measures the council has already put in place have taken about £1 million out of the pressures Calderdale Council faces, councillors heard.

The building and estates directorate, which has consistently produced savings required of it to help balance the council’s overall budget in recent years, is on target to realise £4 million worth of savings, taking the increased cost of power out of the equation, said finance manager Paul Greenwood.

The council buys energy through the Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation along with other West Yorkshire authorities and around 80 per cent it is estimated to need in 2022-23 has been purchased already.

The cost energy bills was discussed by Calderdale councillors.

But the remainder will still be subject to variable rates, which are likely to see big increases.

Alan Lee, directorate lead, told the council’s CAFM Asset Management Board, it was cold comfort but the financial challenge – which Cabinet will have to grapple with – would be worse but for work already done to decrease the authority’s carbon footprint.

“Work we have done has taken £1 million out of the pressures – the situation would be 50 per cent worse. It’s not great now.

“But it acknowledges the importance of the work that has taken place,” he said.

Calderdale councillor Silvia Dacre

Board chair Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), said it made a difference even though not necessarily visible to the public.

“The work that has been done to cut down consumption really worked – it is good to see it is having a huge impact on cost,” she said.

Any money the council was not having to pay could be put into other things, she said.

Me Lee said he hoped the council would soon start a campaign to get the authority to reduce usage further – the cheapest kilowatt hour is one where power was not used – and even small things make a difference.