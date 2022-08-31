Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spiralling school transport costs and rising energy bills were just two items threatening balancing Calderdale Council’s books and this autumn’s budget discussions will need to address these, a scrutiny board heard.

Councillor Victoria Porritt (Lab, Elland) said the situation worried her, despite the authority having a balanced outcome at this point.

“I am very concerned about how we cover costs for the year ahead and possibly longer than that,” she said.

Councillors discussed concerns over the cost of living crisis for people in the district - and the impact on Calderdale Council's budget

Coun Porritt raised the issue of rising power bills to heat the council’s buildings – being thankful LED street lights already introduced brought savings – and budgeting was hampered by a series of one-year-only funding settlements from Government that hindered forward planning.

Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) was alarmed by rising demand and subsequent cost – so far overspent by £1.4 million on a £2.7 million budget – of school transport.

Vulnerable children needed the support and the council had to give it, but if numbers kept rising: “What on earth do we do?” she said.

Earlier the council’s Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board had debated the cost of living crisis, including dealing sympathetically with people struggling to pay their Council Tax.

Calderdale councillor Dot Foster

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) said the cost of living crisis would affect the council.

“If the cost of living is going as bad as forecast, people are going to look where they can cut costs and where they don’t think they will have to make payment or there will be minimal impact on them,” he said.

The council’s assistant director of customer services, Sarah Richardson, said the help already being given, early intervention preventing problems from worsening, had been welcomed and appreciated.

Partner agencies also ensured people were aware of the implications of not paying Council Tax.

Often people still paid something towards their council tax and were given a sympathetic reception, she said.