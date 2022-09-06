Dream job: Get paid to watch the Great British Bake Off

Consumer website MoneyMagpie offering one lucky person the chance to get paid to watch the first episode

Wannabe bakers and fans of the addictive baking competition are gearing up for another great autumn of tense biscuit-making, bread-kneading and showstopping cakes. So what is better than to be paid to watch this fan favourite?

MoneyMagpie is offering £100 – simply for watching one episode of the show! This will be heaven if you’re already a fan, but if you’ve never seen Bake Off before, you’re in for some tasty treats. It may even encourage you to try your own bakes at home, which is something we encourage at MoneyMagpie, both as a money-saving tactic but also to get into the fun of home baking.

To apply for the job you simply have to answer one question on the first episode via the link here.

The person who is awarded the "market research" job will then be asked to come up with a budget recipe of one of the cakes. That is it.

Content editor of MoneyMagpie Vicky Parry said: "While times are economically tough it is nice to look forward to something wholesome and innocent. We also want our own readers in financial hardship not to feel excluded, so are looking for fun ways to include them in the show."