People struggling with rising bills and costs across West Yorkshire will benefit from nearly £2million in further cost of living support, Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has announced.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Mayor Brabin has launched the second round of her Cost of Living Emergency Fund, following the successful delivery of £1million to more than 6,000 households over the past year.

The Mayor will work with the region’s five local authorities to distribute £1.9m of grant funding to local charities and voluntary organisations, all working to support them through the cost of living crisis.

The emergency fund was first launched by the Mayor in October 2022, to support frontline community services helping people to meet basic needs through the winter, such as by providing food, warmth, mental health support and emergency debt advice.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has launched the second round of her Cost of Living Emergency Fund for local charities and voluntary organisations.
Now, the new funding will allow charities and community groups to continue developing new approaches to the cost of living crisis, ramping up support for vulnerable households faced with unprecedented and unaffordable living costs.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our cost of living support demonstrates the power of devolution, as we work with local authorities and charities across the region to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“We’ve successfully supported thousands of struggling households and our region’s brilliant charities to do their important work with the most vulnerable following a drop in donations.

“We will continue to work with our dedicated partners to support all our communities through the cost of living crisis, as we build a brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

To find out more about the West Yorkshire Combined Authority's cost of living support, visit: https://www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/helping-west-yorkshire/support-for-businesses-and-organisations/the-mayor-s-cost-of-living-emergency-fund/

