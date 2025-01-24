Plans to regenerate brownfield land in North Halifax with £50m investment to deliver more than 200 homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK housebuilder Keepmoat has revealed plans to invest more than £50m across three new developments in Calderdale to deliver more than 200 homes.

The developments are being delivered in partnership with Calderdale Council and will contribute to the North Halifax Transformation Programme created by the local authority to regenerate the area and create more housing.

Furness Avenue, Turner Avenue and Brow Bottom Lane in North Halifax are being regenerated by the housebuilder with a local housing association, to breathe new life into disused land and create new homes - repurposing 15 acres of space.

Furness Avenue and Turner Avenue South in Illingworth and Brow Bottom Lane in Mixenden will be transformed into a new community of more than 200 energy efficient homes.

Brow Bottom Lane will see around 50 multi-tenure homes delivered, meanwhile across Furness Avenue and Turner Avenue, nearly 200 new homes will be built for both open market sale and in partnership with a local housing association to meet the needs of the community.

Chris Clingo, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering hundreds of new homes in the North Halifax area under our strategic partnership model to build quality, sustainable homes as part of the North Halifax Transformation Programme.

“We’re excited to begin building at Furness Avenue, Turner Avenue, and Brow Bottom Lane to create new thriving communities in the heart of Halifax whilst rejuvenating brownfield land.’’

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, added: “Driven by local people and their priorities for North Halifax, we’re committed to providing facilities that meet their needs, breathe new life into unused land and tackle local issues.

“Our exciting plans for high-quality homes are a significant part of our commitment to North Halifax alongside a range of other improvement schemes, which reflects our priority for thriving towns and places across Calderdale.

“As well as transforming the area and reducing inequalities, it’s great that the developments will also help towards fighting the climate and cost of living crises through their embedded sustainable features.”

The sites all sit within the Homes England Strategic Place Partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Master planning for the North Halifax Transformation Programme was partially funded through the Combined Authority and One Public Estate Programme.