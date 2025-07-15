Virgin Money branch in Halifax to close: Temporary closure for refurbishment and improvement works
The works are expected to take around four weeks to complete.
During this time customers can continue to access banking services through a range of alternative options.
The nearest alternative Virgin Money branches are:
- 12 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RJ
- 40 New Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2BT
- 14 Broadway, Bradford, BD1 1EZ
Customers can access a range of services at Post Offices, including cash withdrawals and deposits, cheque deposits and balance enquires.
The nearest Post Offices to the branch are:
- 5 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB
- 38 Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6NE
- 259 King Cross Road, King Cross, Halifax, HX1 3JL
The branch’s external ATMs will be unavailable during the improvement works.
Multiple free-to-use ATMs are available within a short distance.
The branch is scheduled to reopen on 2 September 2025.
