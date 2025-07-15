Virgin Money branch in Halifax to close: Temporary closure for refurbishment and improvement works

Virgin Money’s branch at 7 Waterhouse Street, Halifax, will be temporarily closed for refurbishment and improvement works from July 31.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works are expected to take around four weeks to complete.

During this time customers can continue to access banking services through a range of alternative options.

Virgin Money’s branch at 7 Waterhouse Street, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View

The nearest alternative Virgin Money branches are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RJ

40 New Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2BT

14 Broadway, Bradford, BD1 1EZ

Customers can access a range of services at Post Offices, including cash withdrawals and deposits, cheque deposits and balance enquires.

The nearest Post Offices to the branch are:

5 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB

38 Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6NE

259 King Cross Road, King Cross, Halifax, HX1 3JL

The branch’s external ATMs will be unavailable during the improvement works.

Multiple free-to-use ATMs are available within a short distance.

The branch is scheduled to reopen on 2 September 2025.

For more news in Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk