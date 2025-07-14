Where can you park in Halifax? Town centre car parks, how long you can park and prices

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Planning a visit to Halifax town centre this summer?

Whether you’re a resident or someone just visiting here are the Halifax town centre car parks managed by Calderdale Council and their prices.

Prices come from Calderdale Council’s website but people are advised to check the tariff board in the car park for the most up to date prices and conditions.

For more information visit new.calderdale.gov.uk

4 hours max stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Sunday. 8am to 8pm (including bank holidays). Up to 1 hour is £1, up to 2 hours is £2, up to 3 hours is £3 and up to 4 hours is £4.

1. Akroyd Place car park

4 hours max stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Sunday. 8am to 8pm (including bank holidays). Up to 1 hour is £1, up to 2 hours is £2, up to 3 hours is £3 and up to 4 hours is £4. Photo: Google Street View

Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays). 50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day.

2. Cross Hills car park

Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays). 50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day. Photo: Google Street View

Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays).50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day.

3. Hanover Street car park

Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays).50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day. Photo: Google Street View

Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays). 50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day.

4. High Street car park

Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays). 50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day. Photo: Google Street View

