Where can you park in Halifax? Town centre car parks, how long you can park and prices

Whether you’re a resident or someone just visiting here are the Halifax town centre car parks managed by Calderdale Council and their prices.
Prices come from Calderdale Council’s website but people are advised to check the tariff board in the car park for the most up to date prices and conditions.
1. Akroyd Place car park
4 hours max stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Sunday. 8am to 8pm (including bank holidays). Up to 1 hour is £1, up to 2 hours is £2, up to 3 hours is £3 and up to 4 hours is £4. Photo: Google Street View
2. Cross Hills car park
Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays). 50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day. Photo: Google Street View
3. Hanover Street car park
Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays).50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day. Photo: Google Street View
4. High Street car park
Long stay pay and display car park. Charging times are Monday to Saturday. 8am to 6pm (pay and display charges do not apply on official bank holidays). 50p an hour up to 5 hours, £2.50 over six hours. Saturday charge is £1 all day. Photo: Google Street View