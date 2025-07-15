Why is Virgin Money in Halifax closed: Temporary closure for refurbishment and improvement works

Virgin Money’s branch at 7 Waterhouse Street, Halifax, will has temporarily closed for refurbishment and improvement works.

The works are expected to take around four weeks to complete.

During this time customers can continue to access banking services through a range of alternative options.

The nearest alternative Virgin Money branches are: 12 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RJ; 40 New Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2BT and 14 Broadway, Bradford, BD1 1EZ

Virgin Money’s branch at 7 Waterhouse Street, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View

Customers can access a range of services at Post Offices, including cash withdrawals and deposits, cheque deposits and balance enquires.

The nearest Post Offices to the branch are: 5 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB; 38 Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6NE and 259 King Cross Road, King Cross, Halifax, HX1 3JL

The branch’s external ATMs will be unavailable during the improvement works.

Multiple free-to-use ATMs are available within a short distance.

The branch is scheduled to reopen on September 2, 2025.