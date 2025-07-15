Why is Virgin Money in Halifax closed: Temporary closure for refurbishment and improvement works
The works are expected to take around four weeks to complete.
During this time customers can continue to access banking services through a range of alternative options.
The nearest alternative Virgin Money branches are: 12 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RJ; 40 New Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2BT and 14 Broadway, Bradford, BD1 1EZ
Customers can access a range of services at Post Offices, including cash withdrawals and deposits, cheque deposits and balance enquires.
The nearest Post Offices to the branch are: 5 Market Street, Halifax, HX1 1PB; 38 Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6NE and 259 King Cross Road, King Cross, Halifax, HX1 3JL
The branch’s external ATMs will be unavailable during the improvement works.
Multiple free-to-use ATMs are available within a short distance.
The branch is scheduled to reopen on September 2, 2025.