National Lottery-funded attractions in Yorkshire throw open their doors for free

Some of Yorkshire and Humberside’s most popular and best-loved sites and attractions are set to throw open their doors for free next month in a special “thank you”.

They will join hundreds of National Lottery-funded venues across the UK, including more than 100 National Trust places, which are taking part in the #ThanksToYou campaign.

TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Katie Piper

#ThanksToYou will run from Monday December 3 to Sunday December 9 and will involve venues which have received National Lottery funding offering a variety of free offers or free entry to members of the public.

More than 36,000 projects in Yorkshire and Humberside have received National Lottery funding since 1994, totalling over £2.4bn.

The National Railway Museum at York where the famous Flying Scotsman is currently on display, Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum and Hull’s People Memorial are among sites and attractions opening their doors in Yorkshire and Humberside.

#ThanksToYou requires people to simply show their National Lottery ticket during week commencing Monday December 3 to gain free entry or offers at a range of venues.

The national campaign was launched at the RAF Museum in London by former Strictly Come Dancing star Katie Piper.

Katie, who frequently visits the RAF Museum with her family, said: “I think people forget that when they’re buying a National Lottery ticket, they’re helping to support great causes all over the UK, and hundreds of these are right on their doorstep.

“The Thanks To You campaign is a brilliant opportunity for people to explore their local National Lottery-funded venues and have a wonderful day out, just as we always do at the RAF Museum.”

Judith McNicol, Director at the National Railway Museum at York said: “Lottery players play an essential role in the success of the National Railway Museum, funding projects from the creation of Search Engine - our world-class library and research centre, to the restoration of famous steam locomotive no. 60103 Flying Scotsman.

“I’m pleased to be able to support the Thanks To You campaign by providing a series of curator-led, behind the scenes tours which will give lottery players a unique insight into our collection. This will include a close up tour of Flying Scotsman which is on display at the museum until December 8.”

Places on the behind the scenes tours are limited. To secure a place visit the website at: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk

Venues in Yorkshire and the Humber include:

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The Green Howards Museum

Cannon Hall Museum, Park and Gardens

York Army Museum

York Museums Trust

National Railway Museum

The Folly, Settle

Hull People’s Memorial

Pontefract Castle

Burton Constable Hall & Grounds

The Ropewalk, Barton Upon Humber

National Science and Media Museum

Grimm & Co, Rotherham

National Trust Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Gardens