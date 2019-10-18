Northern Gas Networks apologise for the inconvenience caused by Northowram roadworks

Roadworks have caused long delays on the A6036 around Northowram.

The roadworks started on October, 15 and are due to finish on November 5. Temporary three-way traffic lights were introduced on Bradford Road, Lydgate and Back Clough, and there is temporary road closure on Westercroft Lane is also in place, with a full signed diversion for motorists.

Engineers are replacing 5km of old metal gas pipes with new, more durable plastic versions, to ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area.

Matt Judge, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Calderdale Council to carefully plan these works and are doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open, however some have complained about access to parking and and public transport delays.

"Parking in the morning has been a pain, but we've managed. One of the girls who takes the bus into work has had bother a few mornings, which is a bit annoying," said Kim Turner, owner of KLT Hairdressers.

"The street has been havoc, but it's not affected business for us, it's just something that we've got to put up with for a while," said Dawn Pensavalle, a negotiator for Hamilton Bower real estate agents.