Eleven pictures looking back at Roy Castle Tapathons from years gone by
Hundreds of dancers will descend on North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax this weekend for the annual Roy Castle Tapathon.
Here are eleven pictures looking back at events from years gone by.
Back in 2004, these tappers were getting ready to take to the floor.
Tappers from Dance 4 All were excited to take part in 2010.
Tappers take to the floor back in 2003
The Elwyn School of Dance tappers back in 2009.
